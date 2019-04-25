NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the Tyreek Hill investigation on Thursday during ESPN's NFL draft countdown show. The interview came after the Johnson County District Attorney's office declined to file charges against the Chiefs wide receiver in the criminal investigation for child abuse charges, but before the explosive audio clip was released by KCTV5 on Thursday night which captures Hill and his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, discussing allegations that Hill abused their three-year-old son.

Goodell told Ponder that he couldn't jump to conclusions until the league had all the facts.

“Well, you should wait and get the facts. That’s the first thing you should do," Goodell said. "I mean, you know, they don’t have any information that they’re willing to share with us. When you get the facts, then you make a decision about how it fits into our personal conduct policy. But you don’t rush to judgment, and you don’t make a decision without having those facts."

After the Johnson County DA's office closed the criminal investigation into Hill, he released a statement on Thursday, calling his son's "health and happiness" his "number one priority."

His statement was issued before KCTV5 released the explosive audio clip on Thursday night. The Chiefs said they had "no immediate comment on the Tyreek Hill audio" after the 11-minute clip was released.

The clip, which includes Espinal asking Hill why their son said, "Daddy did it," in regard to his broken arm and captures Hill threatening Espinal, telling her, "You need to be terrified of me, too, b----," has been given to the DA's office, per KCTV5.

Last week, Hill and Espinal temporarily lost custody of their son amid allegations of abuse after a reported emergency hearing as part of a "child in need of care" case. Their son has been temporarily placed in another home, pending further court action.

Johnson County DA Steve Howe clarified that while the criminal investigation into Hill is now closed, the Kansas Department of Child and Family services child protection investigation is ongoing.

Hill was under criminal investigation for two incidents of suspected child abuse after Overland Park Police was called to his home on March 15 for an alleged battery involving their son that reportedly resulted in a broken arm.

Though prosecutors declined to act, Goodell could issue a league punishment for a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.