Watch: Pete Carroll Joins D.K. Metcalf Shirtless During Seahawks Draft Interview

Carroll and the Seahawks selected Metcalf with the No. 64 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 27, 2019

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ditched his shirt for his interview with D.K. Metcalf before the NFL draft, matching the Ole Miss receiver's chiseled frame during a team interview. 

The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar reported on Friday that Carroll took off his shirt upon seeing Metcalf enter the interview room with only pants and a name tag. The Seahawks confirmed Dugar's note hours later, leaking video for the world to see.

The meeting must have gone well after Carroll shed his shirt. Seattle selected Metcalf with the No. 64 pick in the NFL draft on Friday night. The rookie could be a replacement for Seattle wideout Doug Baldwin, who may retire due to a litany of injuries. 

Metcalf hauled in 67 receptions and 14 touchdowns in three seasons at Ole Miss. The Seahawks finished second in the NFC West at 10–6 before losing to the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card

