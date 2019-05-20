Redskins’ Reuben Foster Carted Off After Suffering Leg Injury at OTAs

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Foster, a linebacker with a checkered past, figured to play a role for Washington this season. 

By Caleb Friedman
May 20, 2019

Linebacker Reuben Foster, who was claimed off waivers by the Redskins in November 2018, went down with an apparent leg injury on Monday. Foster left the field on a cart and with his left knee in an air cast, according to multiple reporters.

Foster was reportedly in tears while being taken off the field and then looked at by team trainers. The Redskins are now awaiting the results of Foster's knee MRI.

Foster was drafted No. 31 overall by the 49ers in the 2017 NFL draft. In July 2018, Foster was suspended for two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, which stemmed from a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense. Foster was also charged with domestic violence after an altercation he had with his former girlfriend in November. The NFL opted to fine Foster two game checks but did not suspend him after the arrest. The charge was later dropped and the 49ers released Foster shortly afterward. Foster was also arrested on charges related to domestic violence in February of 2018. 

After he was released by the 49ers, Foster was claimed by the Redskins and placed on the Commissioner Exempt List. He was later reinstated by the league and was expected to play a role for the Redskins at linebacker this season. 

