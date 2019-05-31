Colts' Chad Kelly Suspended for Two Games for Violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

Kelly will be suspended for the first two games of the 2019 regular season.

By Jenna West
May 31, 2019

Newly signed Colts quarterback Chad Kelly has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday.

Kelly will miss the first two games of the 2019 regular season without pay but can still participate in offseason and preseason activities.

The suspension comes after Kelly was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing when police were called to a residence in late October. Kelly entered the residence uninvited, sat down next to a woman on a couch and began mumbling incoherently. The woman's husband hit Kelly with an aluminum vacuum tube in his upper back and kicked him out of the house. Police later found Kelly in a vehicle not far from the residence, and the Broncos released him after his arrest.

In March, Kelly pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal trespassing, and his first-degree charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Kelly attended the Colts' rookie minicamp this spring, and Indianapolis signed him as their fourth quarterback on May 20. He joins a Colts signal-caller room already featuring veterans Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett.

The Broncos selected Kelly, the nephew of former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, out of Ole Miss with the final pick of the 2017 draft. Kelly made his first-career appearance last year when he briefly replaced then-Denver starter Case Keenum while he was checked for a concussion against the Rams.

