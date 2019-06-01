Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is back participating in organized team activities after his wife, Tori, encouraged him to return just days after she had suffered a miscarriage.

Foles, who returned to practice on Thursday after missing Tuesday's workouts for personal reasons, spoke publicly for the first time on Friday and told reporters he would not have rejoined the team so soon if it wasn't for his wife's encouragement.

"If my wife needed me at home right now, I'd be at home. That's just me being honest," Foles said, according to ESPN. "She's the one who said, 'Go, the team needs you right now.' She knows I'm coming home right away [after practice]. So that's her. It really is as simple as that.

"If she says, 'I need you to stay home,' I'm going to call the team right now and just say I need to be home," he added. "The great thing is the team said as long as I need, whatever I need, they understand. They've been wonderful. But at the same time, my wife also knows; she wants me to be here because we're building something right here."

On Wednesday, Tori shared that the couple suffered a miscarriage in a heartbreaking post on Instagram. She explained that she was 15 weeks pregnant with the couple's second child when she went into labor amidst battling a "virus." She learned shortly afterward that she had contracted a pneumonia infection in her blood.

"We've endured some unique challenges as a couple so far, but never quite knew something like this felt like and now we do," Tori wrote. "We have so much compassion and sensitivity to those who have gone through a miscarriage at any point and in any circumstance."

Foles did not attend the Jaguars' organized team activity Tuesday but was back in the building Thursday morning. He praised his wife for her ability to handle the recent tragedy while also suffering from the chronic disease postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, a condition that affects blood circulation and can cause lightheadedness, fainting and a rapid increase in heartbeat.

"She's way stronger than I'll ever be," Foles said. "She's gone through so much, and people don't realize it. ... She was bedridden, hospitals. She battles that every single day."

Foles, 30, signed a four-year, $88 million contract with Jacksonville this offseason.