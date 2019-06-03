The Jaguars have signed wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Last week, it was first reported that Pryor and Jacksonville reached an agreement following a workout with the club.

Pryor, 29, is entering his eighth NFL season. Last year, he split time between the Jets (six games) and Bills (two games). He recorded a combined 16 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns between the two stints.

Pryror previously played two seasons with the Browns and broke out in 2016 with a 77-catch, 1,007-yard season in 2016 before playing one season with Washington. The QB-turned-WR was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2011 supplemental draft. The Ohio State product spent the first three seasons of his career with the Raiders, where he featured at quarterback.

Pryor is the second veteran wideout the Jaguars added via free agency this offseason. Former Chiefs receiver Chris Conley signed with the club in March, joining forces with former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who earlier signed on a four-year deal.