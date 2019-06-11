The Vikings will give tight end Kyle Rudolph a four-year, $36 million extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rudolph was drafted by Minnesota in the second round of the 2011 draft. The Notre Dame product has tallied 386 catches and 41 touchdowns in eight years with the Vikings, including 64 receptions in 2019.

Minnesota has shelled out plenty of cash this summer. The Vikings kept Anthony Barr from joining the Jets in March, spending $67.5 million on the veteran linebacker.

The Vikings finished second in the NFC North in 2018 at 8–7–1. They reached the NFC championship in 2017, but lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Rudolph is ninth on the franchise's all-time receiving yards list and eighth in catches.