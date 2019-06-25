Bengals Rookie Jonah Williams Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Will Likely Miss 2019

Williams was selected by the Bengals with the No. 11 pick in the 2019 draft.

By Michael Shapiro
June 25, 2019

Bengals rookie offensive tackle Jonah Williams underwent left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum on Tuesday, the team confirmed.

Williams is likely to miss the entire 2019 season, per Cincinnati. 

The Bengals drafted Williams with the No. 11 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. The Alabama product was the first offensive lineman to be selected, and one of six offensive linemen to come off the board in the first 32 picks. 

“We look forward to Jonah being a major contributor in the future, and know that he won’t let this injury deter him from still being an important part of this team,” head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “We’re confident in our offensive line personnel as we head into training camp, and we believe they can do their part in helping this team achieve its goals.”

Cincinnati used its first-round pick on an offensive lineman in 2018, selecting Ohio State center Billy Price. Price started ten games last season after battling a foot injury. 

The Bengals finished last in the AFC North in 2018 at 6–10. They have missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons. 

