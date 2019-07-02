Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott expressed regret over a recent altercation in Las Vegas after meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday.

Elliott and Goodell met to discuss the running back's scuffle with a Las Vegas security guard in May. Elliott was not arrested after a brief detainment, but he could still face a fine or suspension from the league.

“Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident," Elliott wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. "I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me. I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision. I apologized to [security guard] Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it."

Elliott was suspended for the first six games of the 2017 season after an alleged domestic violence incident.

The Ohio State product led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards in 2018. Elliott has 34 career touchdowns in three seasons.