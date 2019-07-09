Cory Booker's presidential campaign is just five months old, but the New Jersey senator is already cooking up plans to host the Super Bowl champions if they choose to attend the White House. And Booker has special plans for one team in particular.

"Should I become President of the United States, and the stars in the universe line up and my team is the Super Bowl champions that year. ... I’m telling you, when they’re in the White House, I will turn to the world and say — it won’t be a slip of the tongue — I will say, ‘I am proud to be here with the New Jersey Giants," Booker said on the 'Fired Up With Brad Jenkins' podcast.

The Giants have visited the White House twice in the 21st century. They met with President Bush in 2008 and President Obama in 2012.

New York will need a sizable turnaround soon to visit the White House during Booker's potential presidency. The Giants are a combined 8–24 in their last two seasons and will start either 38-year-old Eli Manning or rookie Daniel Jones at quarterback next season.

Booker's presidential odds aren't looking much better than the Giants' Super Bowl chances at the moment. He is polling at just 1% in the ABC News/Washington Post Democratic Primary poll and trails eight other candidates.