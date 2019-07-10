Luke Kuechly might want to hide this film the way Nike buried the tape of Jordan Crawford dunking on LeBron James.

At a Panthers camp hosted for kids, the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year was working as the tackler during a drill that required the kids to try to get past him on a sweep play.

Well, despite being one of the most prolific tacklers in the NFL, one young man who goes by KD proved to be too much for Kuechly to handle.

Opposing running backs might want to take note to see what they can try next season to get past the stout middle linebacker. But also, pay attention to how Kueckly got his revenge after getting his ankles broken in front of a bunch of children.

So, getting past Luke Kuechly is entirely possible as a ballhandler, but, there's a good chance he will wreck your life if you do put him on skates.

Seems like a fair trade-off for 11-year-old KD though.