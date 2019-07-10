2019 NFL Supplemental Draft: Cardinals Take WSU's Jalen Thompson with Fifth-Round Pick

The Cardinals gave up one of their two 2020 fifth-round picks to take the defensive back in the supplemental draft.

By Emily Caron
July 10, 2019

The NFL supplemental draft took place on Wednesday with just one player picked in the process. The Cardinals selected Washington State defensive back Jalen Thompson in the fifth round and forfeited a 2020 NFL draft fifth-round pick in exchange for the former Cougar.

Thompson was one of five prospects eligible for the supplemental draft. West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms, Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen, Northland Community College tight end Devonaire Clarington and St. Francis defensive back Bryant Perry, who were all available in the draft but were not selected, are now free agents.

Arizona will give up a 2020 pick as a result of the selection. This is the first time the Cardinals have taken a player in a supplemental draft since 1987. The team had two fifth-round picks next season to use as currency after the Josh Rosen trade, in which they acquired a 2020 pick from the Dolphins. The supplemental draft rules stipulate that if a team chooses to select "players whose eligibility has changed since" the NFL draft in the supplemental draft, that team forfeits a pick in the following year's draft. These players are typically not able to return for their final college seasons due to academic issues or suspensions.

Thompson entered the summer draft after a violation of NCAA rules.

To be eligible to enter the supplemental draft, a player must be at least three years removed from high school and entering his final year of college eligibility. If a player who has entered the supplemental draft does not get selected, he immediately becomes an unrestricted free agent and is free to sign with any team, as was the case with the remaining four prospects.

Players are rarely selected during the NFL supplemental draft–only eight players had been picked during it over the last 10 years until Thompson. The Washington State product tallied 190 tackles, 11 sacks, six interceptions, 17 passes defended and two forced fumbles in three collegiate seasons.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message