The NFL supplemental draft took place on Wednesday with just one player picked in the process. The Cardinals selected Washington State defensive back Jalen Thompson in the fifth round and forfeited a 2020 NFL draft fifth-round pick in exchange for the former Cougar.

Thompson was one of five prospects eligible for the supplemental draft. West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms, Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen, Northland Community College tight end Devonaire Clarington and St. Francis defensive back Bryant Perry, who were all available in the draft but were not selected, are now free agents.

Arizona will give up a 2020 pick as a result of the selection. This is the first time the Cardinals have taken a player in a supplemental draft since 1987. The team had two fifth-round picks next season to use as currency after the Josh Rosen trade, in which they acquired a 2020 pick from the Dolphins. The supplemental draft rules stipulate that if a team chooses to select "players whose eligibility has changed since" the NFL draft in the supplemental draft, that team forfeits a pick in the following year's draft. These players are typically not able to return for their final college seasons due to academic issues or suspensions.

Thompson entered the summer draft after a violation of NCAA rules.

To be eligible to enter the supplemental draft, a player must be at least three years removed from high school and entering his final year of college eligibility. If a player who has entered the supplemental draft does not get selected, he immediately becomes an unrestricted free agent and is free to sign with any team, as was the case with the remaining four prospects.

Players are rarely selected during the NFL supplemental draft–only eight players had been picked during it over the last 10 years until Thompson. The Washington State product tallied 190 tackles, 11 sacks, six interceptions, 17 passes defended and two forced fumbles in three collegiate seasons.