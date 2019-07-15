Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith took another step in his recovery from the compound fracture that has kept him sidelined for more than eight months.

In a photo posted to her Instagram account on Monday, Smith's wife, Elizabeth, announced that the quarterback was no longer wearing the external fixator that had been keeping his leg in place following the devastating fracture suffered last season and praised his "resilience" throughout the rehabilitation process.

"The last 8 months have been nothing short of crazy," she wrote. "Although it's not over, today is a big milestone. We are shedding the weight Alex has been carrying (literally and figuratively). It's one step closer to the goal. The resilience, determination and mental fortitude of this man is unmatched."

Smith suffered a compound fracture in his right leg during a Nov. 18 loss to the Houston Texans. He underwent multiple surgeries shortly thereafter but battled an infection following the procedure that was feared to be career-ending.

In his first public comments since the injury, Smith told Fox 5 DC's Angie Goff last month that he hasn't abandoned hope of returning to the field, even though he knows it will be a long road to get there.

"The steps I'm at now are lifestyle steps," Smith said in June. "I'm still working on playing basketball with my kids and running around after my daughter. Those are things I have to conquer anyway until I get to the point where I'm walking on the field. I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited about that challenge. The stronger I get every week, the more I do, the more hopeful I am that that's a real possibility."

Smith played seven seasons with the 49ers and five with the Chiefs before being traded to the Redskins in 2018. He signed a four-year, $94 million with Washington shortly afterward, a deal that included $71 million in guaranteed money.

Smith has thrown for a career 34,068 yards, 193 touchdowns and 101 interceptions. He had 2,180 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions before the injury last season.