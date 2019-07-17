The Falcons have agreed to a four-year extension with linebacker Deion Jones, which will keep him with the team through 2023, the team announced Wednesday.

According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, it's a $57 million extension, including $34 million guaranteed. There is an $11 million signing bonus, and Jones will earn $35.5 million over the first three years.

The move comes after the Falcons signed defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a four-year deal on Monday.

Jones was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. The 24-year-old became a starter as a rookie. He suffered a foot injury in 2018 and played in only six games.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Jones has recorded 299 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight interceptions, three of which returned for touchdowns.