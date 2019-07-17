It's the best time of year for football fans with the slow sports month of July crawling to a close and soon giving way to football coming back in August.

As players return to camp and coaches prepare hopeful statements for the season, fans can get their fix with the latest edition of Madden NFL in three different editions: Standard, Superstar and Ultimate Superstar.

Madden NFL 20 will be released on August 2.

Here's everything you need to know about Madden NFL 20:

Cover Star

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed the coveted cover spot after a breakout performance for Kansas City last season. The Chiefs fell short of a Super Bowl season, losing to the Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship. But Mahomes, a product of Texas Tech, finished with 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns along with 12 interceptions.

Mahomes told Sports Illustrated's Dan Gartland that he helped develop the new career mode and was a huge Madden fan growing up.

Release Date

The game is available August 2. If you preordered the Superstar edition, you could play three days early.

Cost

The cost varies by edition. Here's a breakdown.

Madden NFL 20 Standard Edition: $60

Madden NFL 20 Superstar Edition: $80. This version is released three days early. You get perks like 12 gold team fantasy packs and more.

Madden NFL 20 Ultimate Superstar Edition: $100. This version is released three days early. You get perks like 15 gold team fantasy packs, your choice of 1 out of 32 core elite players from your favorite NFL team, one large training quick sell and more.

New Features

The latest edition of the Madden video game franchise will include a new feature called "Face of the Franchise: QB1" that allows gamers to follow a quarterback from college to the NFL. Players can take their quarterback through the College Football National Championship playoff, the NFL combine, draft and an NFL starting gig. Players can choose between 10 college teams, including Clemson, Miami, Florida, Oregon, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, USC, Florida State and Texas Tech.

There will also be the Superstar X-Factors Players, which will let players "unleash unique abilities that make stars feel like stars."

There will also be Madden Ultimate Team Missions.

Highest Rated Players

Player ratings were released July 15, and athletes had some great reactions to the news. While the game will update ratings during the season based on how players are performing, that didn't stop some salty football players from taking to social media to complain.

Team Ratings

The Eagles have the best overall ranking. The Dolphins are ranked as the worst.

Every team's overall rating in Madden 20 😬



Do you agree or disagree with these ratings? pic.twitter.com/PSNMimLKyb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 16, 2019

The new NFL season begins September 5.