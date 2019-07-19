Luke Kuechly Is Terrible at Keeping Secrets

Amazon Prime Video

Luke Kuechly got busted on Amazon’s “All or Nothing” giving away secrets to the enemy. 

By Dan Gartland
July 19, 2019

Be careful what you tell Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. It doesn’t take much for him to spill the beans. 

This season of Amazon Prime’s “All or Nothing” docuseries follows the Panthers and includes an episode that focuses on Carolina’s Week 6 matchup with Washington, pitting the Panthers against former teammate Josh Norman. 

At one point in the episode, Kuechly and Cam Newton chat on the phone with Norman and Norman tries to squeeze a little inside info out of his former teammates. 

“Is [Greg] Olsen playing this week?” Norman asks. 

“Nope,” Kuechly replies without a moment’s hesitation.

But Kuechly’s info was actually wrong! Olsen, who had missed the previous three games with a foot injury did end up playing against Norman’s squad. He caught four passes for 48 yards, though Carolina still lost 23–17. 

Kuechly is lucky he doesn’t play for the Patriots. Bill Belichick still would have cut him on the spot. 

