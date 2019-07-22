Jets running back Le'Veon Bell has had enough of people criticizing his work ethic.

Bell took to Instagram on Sunday while at an airport, addressing his social media haters who complain he should do more work on the field. He compared his routine to other successful people, becoming frustrated that people think he wants to do everything, including make rap music, besides playing football.

"If somebody work at Target, do you think, when they work from 9 to 5, they go home and all you do is worry about putting [expletive] on the shelves? They trying to worry about what serial numbers coming up? No. You think [LeBron James] is waking up and he ain't having no Taco Tuesdays? Ya'll think he's just hooping all day? Ya'll think Beyonce's wakes up singing all day?"

Bell continued by running down the stairs to jokingly prove his point.

Le'Veon had some things to get off his chest.



Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets on March 13.

The former Steelers tailback sat out the entire 2018 campaign after holding out for a new contract. Pittsburgh had franchise-tagged Bell for a second consecutive year, a move that would have paid Bell $14.5 million last year. Bell forfeited eligibility to play after choosing not to sign a franchise tender ahead of a Nov. 13 deadline. The move to sit out earned him some critics.