Report: Rookie DE Nick Bosa Agrees to Four-Year, $33.55 Million Deal With 49ers

Bosa was drafted by San Francisco with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

By Michael Shapiro
July 25, 2019

Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa agreed to a four-year, $33.55 million contract with the 49ers on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

San Francisco drafted Bosa with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Bosa tallied 17.5 sacks in 26 games at Ohio State but missed most of the 2018 season as he recovered from a groin injury. 

The 49wers also signed second-round pick Deebo Samuel on Thursday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Samuel tallied 62 receptions and 11 touchdowns as a senior wideout at South Carolina in 2018. 

Bosa was the penultimate first-round pick to sign with his new team. Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams signed a four-year contract shortly after Bosa on Thursday afternoon, per Schefter

The 49ers finished 2018 third in the AFC West at 4–12. They enter this season looking to return to the postseason for the first time since 2013.

