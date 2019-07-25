Tarik Cohen Arrives to Bears Training Camp With Grand Entrance

Cohen sure knows how to draw a crowd.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 25, 2019

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen knows how to pull up in style.

Just one day after Jaguars cornerback showed up to camp in a fake Brinks vehicle, Cohen decided to join in on the fun and make his own grand entrance to Bears training camp on Thursday.

His ride of choice? A Slingshot.

The third-year back is looking exceed expectations in 2019, building off 2018 during which he recorded 444 yards and three touchdowns rushing. He added 725 yards and five touchdowns through the air. The Bears finished the season 12–4, winning the NFC North before falling to the Eagles in the wild card round.

Cohen had previously told NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan that he wanted to arrive at Olivet Nazarene University "in something unique to excite Bears fans" and set the tone early.

Safe to say this ride was a good choice.

