NFL Training Camp Notebook: Tyreek Hill Returns to Chiefs' Practice After Quad Bruise

Find out the latest news and notes from around the NFL.

By Jenna West
August 02, 2019

With the NFL's first preseason game in the books, training camp rolls on with teams preparing for the start of the season.

The Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott appear to be taking a relaxed approach to his holdout. The two-time rushing champ, who has two years remaining on his contract, is currently waiting on an extension while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Contract drama continues to sweep the league, and Melvin Gordon's agent reportedly requested the Chargers trade his client amid an ongoing dispute this offseason. The request reportedly came last week after the team did not move from its initial offer of approximately $10 million per season in contract talks. Gordon, 26, is slated to earn $5.6 million in 2019, a team option in the final season of his five-year rookie deal.

Here's the latest news from around the NFL:

• Tyreek Hill returned to practice with the Chiefs on Friday after missing a few days with a quad bruise. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Former Titans safety Jonathan Cyprien is signing a one-year deal with the Eagles. Cyprien missed all of the 2018 season with a torn ACL. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the organization will not budge in its efforts to keep Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper "under the same roof." Jones also shared that he doesn't think an extension with Elliott has to be in place by a certain time, including the start of the season. (Todd Archer, ESPN)

• Center Ryan Kalil ended his retirement and agreed to terms with the Jets. (Team announcement)

