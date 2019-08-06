The Chargers will face the Cardinals in Week 1 of the NFL preseason on Thursday. Kickoff from the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is slated for 10 p.m. ET.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to make his debut on Thursday after being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. Murray won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018 in his first season as the Sooners' starter.

Los Angeles enters 2019 with QB Phillip Rivers as their starter for the 14th-straight season. The Chargers finished second in the AFC West in 2018 at 12–4, defeating the Ravens in the AFC Wild Card game before losing to the Patriots in the Divisional Round.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game via fuboTV.