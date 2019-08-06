Chargers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch NFL Preseason

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Find out how to watch the Chargers face the Cardinals in a preseason matchup on Thursday, August 8.

By Michael Shapiro
August 06, 2019

The Chargers will face the Cardinals in Week 1 of the NFL preseason on Thursday. Kickoff from the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is slated for 10 p.m. ET.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to make his debut on Thursday after being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. Murray won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018 in his first season as the Sooners' starter. 

Los Angeles enters 2019 with QB Phillip Rivers as their starter for the 14th-straight season. The Chargers finished second in the AFC West in 2018 at 12–4, defeating the Ravens in the AFC Wild Card game before losing to the Patriots in the Divisional Round. 

Here's how to watch Thursday's game:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game via fuboTV.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message