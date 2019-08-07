Colin Kaepernick Posts Workout Video 889 Days Since His Last Contract

The quarterback looks ready to go if given an opportunity.

By Damichael Cole
August 07, 2019

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick posted a workout video on Twitter, showcasing his desire to still play in the NFL. 

In the caption, Kaepernick tweeted "5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still ready." The video showed the former 49ers quarterback still working out and training at a high level.

On March 3, 2017, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers, where he was due to make $14.5 million in base salary. The decision came as a surprise at the time, but it was later reported that the 49ers were planning to cut Kaepernick had he not opted out.

According to a "Kap Watch" on Twitter, it has been 889 days since Kaepernick last had an NFL job. In that time, he has repeatedly emphasized his interest to still play in the NFL.

In October of 2017, Kaepernick and Eric Reid filed a grievance for collusion against NFL owners. The two sides reached an agreement on a settlement in February of 2019. 

Kaepernick went 28–30 as a starter for the 49ers and led them to Super Bowl XLVII after winning the NFC. He has thrown 72 touchdowns in his six seasons.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message