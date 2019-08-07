Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick posted a workout video on Twitter, showcasing his desire to still play in the NFL.

In the caption, Kaepernick tweeted "5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still ready." The video showed the former 49ers quarterback still working out and training at a high level.

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

On March 3, 2017, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers, where he was due to make $14.5 million in base salary. The decision came as a surprise at the time, but it was later reported that the 49ers were planning to cut Kaepernick had he not opted out.

According to a "Kap Watch" on Twitter, it has been 889 days since Kaepernick last had an NFL job. In that time, he has repeatedly emphasized his interest to still play in the NFL.

In October of 2017, Kaepernick and Eric Reid filed a grievance for collusion against NFL owners. The two sides reached an agreement on a settlement in February of 2019.

Kaepernick went 28–30 as a starter for the 49ers and led them to Super Bowl XLVII after winning the NFC. He has thrown 72 touchdowns in his six seasons.