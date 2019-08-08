The Cowboys are still without running back Ezekiel Elliott as they continue training camp in Oxnard, Calif., but COO Stephen Jones isn't concerned about the state of his roster before Week 1 of the preseason.

Jones set expectations high for 2019 on Thursday, comparing the current Cowboys to the rosters of their championship teams in the 1990s.

"We believe this roster, because of the depth, is right there with that ’90s roster," Jones told The MMQB's Albert Breer. "[Scouting chief] Will [McClay] and I were just going over the roster today, and there are gonna be some tough, tough cuts, guys who are gonna be on football teams that we’re not gonna have room for. It is a good problem.”

Jones noted Dallas' roster is unlikely to have superior depth in future seasons. The Cowboys are currently working on contract extensions for Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. Prescott and Cooper are currently with the Cowboys in Oxnard, while Elliott is continuing his holdout in Cabo San Lucas.

“We’re not going to have it long, this depth,” Jones told Breer. "Because we’re gonna have to pay these guys.”

The Cowboys enter 2019 seeking their third NFC East title in the last three seasons.

Dallas has fell short of championship expectations throughout the last two decades. The Cowboys' have not won multiple playoff games in a season since winning the Super Bowl in 1995.

The Cowboys won three Super Bowls in the 1990s, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 1992, 1993 and 1995.