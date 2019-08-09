There are five games to close out the weekend in the first batch of preseason contests for most of the league.

Thursday's highlights were capped by rookie quarterbacks, like No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray. Murray went 6-7 for 44 yards in his limited time as the Arizona Cardinals starter, while Daniel Jones completed all five of his passes for 67 yards in a touchdown in the New York Giants victory over the Jets.

Washington Redskins first-round pick Dwayne Haskins played six drives, throwing for 117 yards, but he also threw two interceptions, including a pick-six.

News and Rumors

• 49ers first-round pick defensive end Nick Bosa was diagnosed with an ankle sprain. The team will be cautious with Bosa and he will not play in the preseason. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Oakland Raiders guard Gabe Jackson to miss eight weeks with a MCL injury in his left knee. (Vic Tafur, The Athletic)

• Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld suffered a broken left wrist. Cody Kessler will now back up Carson Wentz. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee was carted off with an ankle injury during game against the Green Bay Packers. He later charterized the injury as a minor setback. (Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle)

• Seattle Seahawks backup quarteback Geno Smith is set to have a cyst removed from his knee and will miss up to 10 days of action. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The Texans acquired RB Duke Johnson from the Browns for a conditional fourth-round pick. The pick will become a third rounder if Johnson is active for 10 games. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

• The Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Morris Claiborne. (Terez A. Paylor, Yahoo Sports)

• Texans backup quarterback A.J. McCarron injured his thumb during a joint practice with the Packers and could miss the preseason. (John McClain, Houston Chronicle)