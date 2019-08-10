Rookie quarterbacks, like the Cardinals' No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and the Giants' Daniel Jones (No. 6), starred in this week's preseason games. With three games left in the first round of preseason play, all of which will be played Saturday night, fans are starting to get a glimpse at how the 2019 NFL season will shape up.

Both the Raiders' Antonio Brown and Cleveland's Antonio Callaway have also made headlines this week during training camp, each for their own reasons.

News and Rumors:

• Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens says the Browns will not "put up with" WR Antonio Callaway's indiscretions. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Raiders' Antonio Brown is threatening to quit football if he is not allowed to wear his old helmet. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Lions are signing QB Josh Johnson after he worked out with the team Saturday morning. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)

• The Lions activated DE Trey Flowers (shoulder) from PUP list. He is expected to be ready for the season. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• 49ers first-round pick defensive end Nick Bosa was diagnosed with an ankle sprain. The team will be cautious with Bosa and he will not play in the preseason. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)