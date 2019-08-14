Giants running back Saquon Barkley stood by his support of Colin Kaepernick on Tuesday in an interview with the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard.

Barkley retweeted a video of Kaepernick working out on Aug. 7. The video noted Kaepernick has been "denied work for 889 days," as he continues his stance against racial injustice and police brutality.

“I’m not afraid to speak my mind,” Barkley told Leonard. “If a fan wants to not be a fan of me because I retweet a thing for Colin Kaepernick, I don’t care. But I respect that people have their own opinions. Everyone is entitled to that. I just would hope that people respect I have a right to my own opinion, as well.”

The Giants' running back further explained his support of Kaepernick.

“He’s not in the league not [because] he can’t play. I mean, is that fair to him?" Barkley said. "I think it’s cool he’s still working out and still waiting for his opportunity for a shot and when the shot comes, he’s showing he’s still gonna be ready for it. And as a man, I respect that.”

Kaepernick last played in 2016 after six seasons in San Francisco. He went 28–30 as a starter, throwing for 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Kaepernick is 4–2 in the postseason.

Barkley won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. The Penn State product led the NFL with 2,028 scrimmage yards, becoming just the third rookie in league history to tally over 2,000 yards in a season.