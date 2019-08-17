The Colts will host the Browns in Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is slated for 4 p.m. ET.

Andrew Luck will not play on Saturday as he battles a lower-leg injury. Luck is not expected to appear in the preseason, but the Colts' signal-caller hopes to be on the field in Week 1 as Indianapolis seeks its fifth playoff appearance in the last eight seasons. The Colts defeated the Texans in the 2018 AFC Wild Card, then lost to the Patriots in the divisional round.

The Browns enter 2019 eyeing their first playoff appearance since 2002. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 27 touchdowns in 13 starts last season, and he will now team up with former Giants receiver Odell Beckham following a trade for the three-time Pro Bowler in March.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game via fuboTV.