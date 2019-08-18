Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not face charges from the Las Vegas police after a May altercation with a security guard, one of Elliott's attorneys and agents, Frank Salzano, told ESPN.

Elliott was briefly detained by police after Kyle Johnson, a security guard at a music festival, was knocked to the ground. Johnson originally declined to press charges but later filed a criminal complaint. Attorneys for the Elliott released a statement in July, saying they believed Elliott was the "target of extortion."

Elliott was not disciplined for the incident after meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on July 2.

Elliott hasn't reported to training camp amid a holdout. In the Cowboys' 14-10 win over the Rams on Saturday, Tony Pollard recorded 42 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown. Pollard's performance prompted Dallas owner Jerry Jones to joke, "Who? Now Zeke who?" when asked if Pollard is his best negotiator for Elliott.

Last season, Elliott led the league with 1,434 rushing yards and he added nine touchdowns.

The Cowboys open the season Sept. 8 against the Giants.