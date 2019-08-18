Report: Ezekiel Elliott Will Not Face Charges From Vegas Police in Alleged Assault Case

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not face charges from the Las Vegas police after a May altercation with a security guard, one of Elliott's attorneys and agents said.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 18, 2019

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not face charges from the Las Vegas police after a May altercation with a security guard, one of Elliott's attorneys and agents, Frank Salzano, told ESPN. 

Elliott was briefly detained by police after Kyle Johnson, a security guard at a music festival, was knocked to the ground. Johnson originally declined to press charges but later filed a criminal complaint. Attorneys for the Elliott released a statement in July, saying they believed Elliott was the "target of extortion." 

Elliott was not disciplined for the incident after meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on July 2. 

Elliott hasn't reported to training camp amid a holdout. In the Cowboys' 14-10 win over the Rams on Saturday, Tony Pollard recorded 42 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown. Pollard's performance prompted Dallas owner Jerry Jones to joke, "Who? Now Zeke who?" when asked if Pollard is his best negotiator for Elliott.

Last season, Elliott led the league with 1,434 rushing yards and he added nine touchdowns. 

The Cowboys open the season Sept. 8 against the Giants.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message