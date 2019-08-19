Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has filed another grievance against NFL over his helmet, according to multiple reports.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brown is arguing that he should be afforded the same right provided to other NFL players to have a one-year grace period to phase out his helmet during the 2019 season and claims the NFL is arbitrarily applying rules. Rapoport added that the expectation is the grievance will be heard by an arbitrator on an expedited basis.

Most of Brown's offseason has been focused on his helmet after he left camp on July 30 following "extreme frostbite." While Brown was away from camp, he filed his first helmet grievance against the NFL, which he lost. Last week, Brown returned to camp after missing nearly two weeks.

Brown seemed to have found a loophole after it was reported that if he could find another Schutt AiR Advantage made in the past 10 years, Brown could wear it. Brown took to social media asking for fan's help in finding one. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL decided to require testing of the Schutt AiR Advantage after previously informing the Raiders that Brown could use one that was less than 10 years old. Brown eventually found one and sent it for testing, but he was informed on Saturday that it failed the test, according to PFT. Brown took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the news over the weekend, writing, "Super Prejudice unbelievable!"

Oakland general manager Mike Mayock issued a statement on Sunday after Brown missed practice over the issue, with Mayock saying, "So from our perspective, it's time for him to be all in or all out." Brown's agent appeared on TV on Sunday night to provide an update, saying everyone is working to come to a solution.

Brown then reportedly rejoined the team Monday amid the ongoing dispute.

The Raiders open the regular season on Sept. 9 at home against the Broncos.