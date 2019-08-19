Report: Patriots Wideout Julian Edelman Removed From Non-Football Injury List

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has reportedly passed his physical and has been removed from the non-football injury list.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 19, 2019

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has passed his physical and has been removed from the non-football injury list, reports ESPN's Field Yates.

The 33-year-old Edelman was recovering from a broken thumb, and he was at practice Monday.

Edelman and fellow Patriots wideout Demaryius Thomas were both on the practice field today, but only Edelman has been moved to the active roster

Edelman, the Super Bowl LIII MVP, signed an extension with the Patriots in May, keeping him in New England for likely the rest of his career. He caught 74 passes in 2018, finding the end zone six times. Edelman earned the Super Bowl LIII MVP nod in February after a 10-catch, 141-yard performance against the Rams. 

The Patriots open the season against the Steelers on Sept. 8. 

 

