It’s time for Madden to put some respect on punters.
Niners rookie Mitch Wishnowsky handled kickoff duties in Monday night’s game against the Broncos and punctuated one third-quarter kickoff with an emphatic hit on Denver return man Devontae Jackson.
That’s a really solid hit! Wishnowsky hits the hole, wraps up the ballcarrier and drives him backward. He clearly knows what he’s doing.
Wishnowsky’s tackling skills aren’t reflected in Madden, though. As a former Aussie rules football player, Wishnowsky definitely knows how to tackle but the game’s creators didn’t put much stock in that. His 36 tackle rating is fourth-best among punters but still dreadful. Cowboys veteran Chris Jones, who has three tackles in his career, leads all punters with a 46 rating.
After the game, the Niners Twitter account lobbied for his pitiful 36 tackle rating to be raised and Wishnowsky agreed.
36 is a bit stiff. https://t.co/hBYyrmg2N7— Mitch Wishnowsky (@mitchwish) August 20, 2019
What Wishnowsky should really be upset with, though, is his 40 hit power rating. After driving Jackson to the ground like that, he at least deserves a rating in the low 60s like Jones.