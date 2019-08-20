Daniel Jones Unbothered by Baker Mayfield Criticism: 'I Think He's a Great Player'

Mayfield told GQ he "cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones" in an interview released on Tuesday. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 20, 2019

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones seemed unfazed by criticism from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Tuesday. 

"I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield told GQ's Clay Skipper in an interview released on Tuesday. "Blows my mind. ... Some people overthink it. That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win.”

Jones didn't offer much for a response to Mayfield at the Giants' practice facility on Tuesday. New York's first-round draft pick appeared to take a page out of veteran QB Eli Manning's playbook. 

"Yeah I've seen him play, watched him in college, and a little bit last year," Jones said. "He's a great player, he can throw it, I enjoy watching him play." 

The Duke product would be happy to match Mayfield's rookie production in 2019. Mayfield went 6–7 as the Browns' starter and threw for 3,725 yards and a rookie-record 27 touchdowns. 

Jones has held his own in the preseason. He completed 11 of 14 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown against the Bears on Aug. 16.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message