Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones seemed unfazed by criticism from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Tuesday.

"I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield told GQ's Clay Skipper in an interview released on Tuesday. "Blows my mind. ... Some people overthink it. That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win.”

Jones didn't offer much for a response to Mayfield at the Giants' practice facility on Tuesday. New York's first-round draft pick appeared to take a page out of veteran QB Eli Manning's playbook.

"Yeah I've seen him play, watched him in college, and a little bit last year," Jones said. "He's a great player, he can throw it, I enjoy watching him play."

The Duke product would be happy to match Mayfield's rookie production in 2019. Mayfield went 6–7 as the Browns' starter and threw for 3,725 yards and a rookie-record 27 touchdowns.

Jones has held his own in the preseason. He completed 11 of 14 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown against the Bears on Aug. 16.