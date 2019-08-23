The Detroit Lions have struggled to gain any traction offensively in the preseason and coach Matt Patricia has yet to commit to playing starting quarterback Matthew Stafford in their third game of the exhibition season Friday vs. the Buffalo Bills.

The Lions performed better in Week 2 of the preseason than they did in their 31–3 thrashing from the Super Bowl champion Patriots the week prior, but the result was still the same with a 30–23 loss to the Texans last Saturday night. For the second straight game, Stafford watched from the sidelines as Daniel Fales and Josh Johnson split snaps under center with Tom Savage out due to a concussion.

Patricia has barely extended Detroit’s offense in preseason games while Stafford learns Darrell Bevell’s scheme in practice. The Lions do, however, have two new targets for Stafford in veteran slot receiver Danny Amendola and tight end T.J. Hockenson, the team’s first-round draft pick. Stafford is also breaking in a new center in Frank Ragnow. Additionally, No. 1 wide receiver Marvin Jones returned to practice Monday after missing a week’s worth of practices with an undisclosed injury. Jones was limited to nine games last season due to a knee injury.

Buffalo’s offense looked far closer to a finished product in its 27–14 victory over the Carolina Panthers last Friday night. Josh Allen completed 9-of-11 passes for 102 yards and the second-year quarterback looked more comfortable on the field. He quickly connected with slot receiver Cole Beasley and the two hooked up five times for 54 yards.

On the defensive side, first-round pick Ed Oliver continues to mesh well into an already potent pass rush, which is helping the secondary.

How to watch:

Date: Friday, August 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.