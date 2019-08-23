Panthers 'Cautiously Optimistic' Cam Newton Will be Ready in Week 1 After Foot Sprain

Cam Newton exited Thursday night's preseason game after getting sacked by Patriots lineman Adam Butler.

By Jenna West
August 23, 2019

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney revealed that quarterback Cam Newton has a mid-foot sprain in his left foot.

Hurney also said the team is "cautiously optimistic" that Newton will be ready to play in Week 1 of the regular season. The 30-year-old signal-caller was seen heading to the team's bus in a walking boot following his preseason debut in the Panthers' 10–3 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night. He exited the game late in the first quarter after being sacked by Adam Butler and limping off the field. Sports Illustrated's Alber Breer reported on Thursday that Newton was diagnosed with a sprain in his left foot after getting x-rays.

Safety Eric Reid spoke with reporters after the game and suggested the Panthers should call his former teammate Colin Kaepernick to fill in for Newton if he winds up missing significant time while injured.

Newton sat out earlier games this preseason while recovering from the shoulder injury that shortened his 2018 season. Carolina's depth chart currently lists Kyle Allen as his backup. The second-year quarterback out of Houston saw action in two games last season and tossed a pair of touchdowns.

Carolina hosts the Rams at Bank of America Stadium in Week 1.

