If the Panthers lose quarterback Cam Newton due to injury, safety Eric Reid has a suggestion for who could fill in for him.

Newton was seen heading to the team's bus in a walking boot following the Panthers' 10–3 preseason loss to the Patriots on Thursday night. He exited the game late in the first quarter after being sacked by Adam Butler and limping off the field. Sports Illustrated's Alber Breer reported Newton was diagnosed with a sprain in his left foot after getting x-rays.

After the game, Reid told reporters that his former 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick could "come in and help us" if Newton is seriously injured. Reid reiterated that's only if Newton misses time due to injury, and he hopes the quarterback is fine.

Eric Reid says IF Cam is hurt badly, Kaepernick could and should definitely “come in and help us.” Again, he stressed the IF and said he hoped Cam was fine. — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) August 23, 2019

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality. In 2017, he opted out of his 49ers contract in March and later filed a grievance with Reid against the NFL for collusion. The two sides reached an agreement on a settlement in February 2019.

However, Kaepernick is staying ready in case a team calls him up. Earlier this month, he posted a workout video on Twitter showing his dedication to training at a high level.

"5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still ready," he said.

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

Newton missed previous preseason games while recovering from the shoulder injury that shortened his 2018 season.

Kyle Allen is currently listed as Newton's backup on Carolina's depth chart. The second-year signal-caller out of Houston saw action in two games last season and tossed a pair of touchdowns.