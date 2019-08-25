Antonio Brown lost the second grievance he made against the NFL over being allowed a one-year grace period to phase out the helmet he has been wearing his entire career, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

The Raiders wide receiver filed his first grievance against the league at the start of this month. He had missed time during training camp after suffering "extreme frostbite" on his feet, but his continued absence revealed that changing helmets was his main hold up before returning to practice.

It was reported that Brown would not play football if he was not allowed to continue wearing his Schutt AiR Advantage helmet. He eventually returned to practice with an approved helmet, but he then filed this second grievance.

Brown commented on the ongoing drama on HBO's Hard Knocks, saying he was "enemy of the f------ state" during the saga.

Pro Football Talk reports Brown is close to finding a new helmet, and his decision will come with an endorsement deal and a custom-made helmet.

Oakland opens its season against the Broncos on Monday, Sept. 9.