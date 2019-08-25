Report: Antonio Brown Loses Second Helmet Grievance Against NFL

Antonio Brown filed a second grievance against the NFL to try and get approval to wear the helmet he has worn throughout his career.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 25, 2019

Antonio Brown lost the second grievance he made against the NFL over being allowed a one-year grace period to phase out the helmet he has been wearing his entire career, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

The Raiders wide receiver filed his first grievance against the league at the start of this month. He had missed time during training camp after suffering "extreme frostbite" on his feet, but his continued absence revealed that changing helmets was his main hold up before returning to practice.

It was reported that Brown would not play football if he was not allowed to continue wearing his Schutt AiR Advantage helmet. He eventually returned to practice with an approved helmet, but he then filed this second grievance.

Brown commented on the ongoing drama on HBO's Hard Knocks, saying he was "enemy of the f------ state" during the saga.

Pro Football Talk reports Brown is close to finding a new helmet, and his decision will come with an endorsement deal and a custom-made helmet.

Oakland opens its season against the Broncos on Monday, Sept. 9.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message