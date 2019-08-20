Antonio Brown Talks Helmet Issues on Hard Knocks: I Was 'Enemy of the F---ing State'

Brown returned to Raiders' practice on Tuesday with a certified helmet. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 20, 2019

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown discussed his foot injury as well as his helmet grievance against the NFL in a trailer released on Tuesday for the latest episode of HBO's program 'Hard Knocks.'

Brown said his feet are improving after injuring them in a cryotherapy therapy chamber in early August. Brown also noted his frustration with the media as his helmet saga developed into a major storyline from training camp. 

“The feet feeling a lot better. I’ve got great, new skin, got it all trimmed up," Brown said in the HBO's 'Hard Knocks' trailer. "It’s been a journey, man, but I feel a lot better. Working with the NFL, getting the right equipment and I’ve been working hard on the side to get going and take care of the feet. I want to give it to my teammates and hopefully soon. Get out there and get to work. Too much noise right now. More work, less noise."

“I feel like I was enemy of the f---ing state," Brown continued.

Brown joined the Raiders at training camp on Tuesday with a certified helmet. He was traded to Oakland from Pittsburgh in March after seven Pro Bowl appearances in nine seasons. 

