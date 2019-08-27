Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday "there is no doubt in my mind" quarterback Cam Newton will play in Week 1 against the Rams on Sept. 8.

Newton is currently battling a mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He was seen leaving the Panthers' preseason game with the Patriots on Aug. 22 in a walking boot.

Rookie Will Grier is currently slated as Newton's backup. Carolina selected Grier out of West Virginia in the third round of the 2019 draft.

The three-time Pro Bowler fought through a shoulder injury for much of 2018 before being placed on Injured Reserve in December. Newton completed a career-best 67.9% of passes last season, adding 24 passing touchdowns and four rushing scores.

Carolina finished second in the NFC South in 2018 at 7–9. The Panthers have reached the postseason in four of the last six seasons, including a run to Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.