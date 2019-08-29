Hall of Fame placekicker Morten Anderson said he is willing to help USWNT star Carli Lloyd prepare for the NFL if she decides to make the career transition.

Anderson posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday offering to give Lloyd some pointers.

"Hey, Carli, Morten Andersen here in Atlanta," he said. "If you want to know what it's like to kick in the NFL for 25 years, contact me and I'd love to work with you. Go get it."

Anderson is one of only two full-time placekickers to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. During his 25-year career, he played for the Saints, Falcons, Giants, Chiefs and Vikings and recorded a 79.7% field goal percentage. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Lloyd drilled a 55-yard field goal at a joint Eagles-Ravens practice last week. This prompted many to wonder if she can legitimately make an NFL roster as a placekicker. She received interest from teams about kicking in their final preseason games. Lloyd's coach James Galanis told ESPN that if she chooses to join the NFL, she'd wait until 2020 and give herself time to prepare.

The 37-year-old Lloyd is a two-time World Cup champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and a two-time FIFA Player of the Year.