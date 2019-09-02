Jets Hire Steelers' All-Time Leading Receiver Hines Ward as Offensive Assistant

Hines Ward was serving as a coaching intern with the Jets before they promoted him to a full-time position.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 02, 2019

The Jets have added a two-time Super Bowl champion to their coaching staff by hiring Steelers legend Hines Ward, the team announced Monday.

Ward was serving as a coaching intern for New York but was promoted to be a full-time offensive assistant.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas had interest in Ward as a coach even before he took his current position.

"It was this summer when Joe said something to me about how they kind of talked about bringing him in at Philly at one point to work in a training camp, and he had done it in Pittsburgh," head coach Adam Gase said in a statement. "When his name came up, he reached out to Hines and then I had a conversation with Hines and we got it done."

Robby Anderson, who is entering his fourth year with New York, said he is picking Ward's brain but "he's more so telling me than I'm asking him."

Ward is Pittsburgh's all-time leader in receptions (1,000), receiving yards (12,083) and receiving touchdowns (85). A third-round pick out of Georgia in 1998, Ward retired following the 2011 season.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message