Here's Why the Patriots Aren't Hosting the NFL's Season Opener

Why are the Bears taking on the Packers instead of the defending Super Bowl champions playing Thursday night?

By Charlotte Carroll
September 05, 2019

Why are the Bears taking on the Packers on the opening night of the upcoming NFL season instead of the Super Bowl champions?

While the Bears and Packers face off on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET, the Patriots will host the Steelers on Sunday night. 

In honor of the NFL's 100th anniversary celebration, the league decided to showcase the NFL's oldest rivalry. The Bears and Packers, NFC North rivalries, first played in 1921 and have faced each other 198 times since.

The Patriots defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LIII in February to earn the franchise's sixth championship title. 

This is the first time in over a decade that the Super Bowl champion will not appear in the league's opening game. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message