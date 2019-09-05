NFL Week 1 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Quickly

  • Steelers or Patriots? Rams or Panthers? Our NFL experts pick every Week 1 game against the spread.
By The MMQB Staff
September 05, 2019

The NFL season is back, and it's time to get ready for Week 1's action by looking at the lines. Below are our experts picking the games against the spread this season.

Jacob Feldman, SI Media Staff Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor, Co-Host of The MMQB Gambling Show
Max Meyer, Producer, SI Gambling Vertical
Jimmy Traina, SI Media Columnist, Co-Host of The MMQB Gambling Show

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3)

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4)

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-9.5)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-3)

Baltimore Ravens (-7) at Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (PK)

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-5.5)

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks (-9.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-5.5)

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7)

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (PK)

