The Bears relied heavily on Mitchell Trubisky in their season-opening loss to the Packers on Thursday night, and Green Bay cornerback Tramon Williams said the visitors liked their chances in the game if they could force the third-year signal-caller to make plays.

"We wanted to make Mitch play quarterback," Williams said, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "We knew they had a lot of weapons, we knew they were dangerous, we knew all of those things. But we knew if we could make Mitch play quarterback, that we’d have a chance."

Trubisky was 26-for-45 for 228 yards in the 10-3 loss. The 45 attempts are the third-most Trubisky has had in a game during his career, and the Bears are now 1-6 in the seven games in which he's attempted at least 35 passes, with three of those losses coming to Green Bay.

In addition to having a rough time through the air, Trubisky also tossed an interception in the end zone at the two-minute warning with the Bears driving and in position to tie the game late.

Williams was in coverage on that crucial interception, along with Adrian Amos, who got the pick. After the game, Williams explained to reporters how Amos, a former Bear, was able to have the Packers ready on that decisive third down.

Chicago's offense finished the game with 254 yards while the Packers had just 213. However, Green Bay did have a slight edge in time of possession and came away with the only turnover of the game. The Bears also had just 15 rushing attempts in the game for 46 yards.

The Packers will now rest up and face the Vikings at home in Week 2 while the Bears travel to Denver to face the Broncos. The NFC North rivals who opened the NFL's 100th season will not meet again until Week 15 in Green Bay.