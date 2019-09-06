The Antonio Brown drama in Oakland continued Friday night following a video posted by Brown to YouTube.

Brown posted the video titled, "This is my life. Ain't no more games," on Friday featuring a phone conversation between the four-time All-Pro and Jon Gruden. Brown added a note below the video.

"With all these false narratives antagonizing me, it’s time for me to control my own narrative. Show the world I’m not the bad guy," Brown wrote. "Show the world you can free yourself from the lies and become your own person. I am not just AB the football player, I am Antonio Brown, the person, who paved a way for himself to be in charge of his own life. Free me!"

Holy crap Antonio Brown just posted this to YouTube. pic.twitter.com/NOrLdo8uli — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) September 7, 2019

Oakland's head coach praises Brown for much of the phone call featured in the video before telling Brown, "please stop this s--- and just play football."

Gruden saw the video on Friday night, calling it "awesome," per ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

More on @AB84 You Tube video: Raiders source says Gruden was truly amused by it and even thought it was "awesome."

That's all. Next. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 7, 2019

Gruden announced on Friday afternoon that Brown was expected to play against the Broncos in Week 1 despite a spat with general manager Mike Mayock. The initial argument was reportedly started after Brown posted an Instagram story regarding $54,000 in fines from Oakland.

Friday's video and the prior Mayock drama is just the latest in an offseason full of controversy for Brown. He threatened to retire in August due to a helmet dispute with the NFL, and he previously missed the start of training camp due to an injury suffered in a cryotherapy chamber.