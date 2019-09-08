Tom Brady is ecstatic about the Patriots' decision to sign Antonio Brown on Saturday after the Raiders released the star wide receiver.

The New England quarterback is so happy, in fact, that he reportedly offered to let Brown move in with his family. Before the Patriots' season-opener against the Steelers, NBC Sports' Al Michaels spoke with Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus.

"Brady told Brown to 'come move in with me until you get settled into New England,'" Michaels said.

It's a big thumbs from @TomBrady on the Antonio Brown deal.



"I'm a million percent in." #PITvsNE pic.twitter.com/sLnxzJvknu — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 8, 2019

Michaels also discussed his conversation with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who told Brady about the signing.

Brady initially told Kraft he was "100 percent in" on the signing, but went back to tell Kraft that he is "one million percent in."

The four-time All-Pro Brown was released after a series of offseason incidents with Oakland. He had previously asked for his release after the Raiders voided $29.125 million in contract guarantees due to conduct detrimental to the team.

Oakland acquired Brown in a deal with Pittsburgh in March. Brown will not play against his old team Sunday.