Report: 49ers' Running Back Tevin Coleman to Get Tests on Sprained Ankle, Miss Time

Tevin Coleman is in his first year with the 49ers after four seasons with the Falcons.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 09, 2019

The 49ers are going to be without one of their offseason additions as Tevin Coleman is expected to miss time with an ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Coleman missed the second half of Sunday's 31-17 win over the Buccaneers and is scheduled to undergo tests Monday to figure out the severity of the ankle sprain.

With Coleman out, the San Francisco offense will be more dependant on Matt Breida in the backfield. Raheem Mostert is also sure to see an increase in touches as he led the team with 40 rushing yards on nine carries in the victory.

Coleman, who is in his fifth season in the league and first with the 49ers after four years with the Falcons, has never missed more than four games in a season. After playing in 12 contests as a rookie, Coleman saw action in 13 games the following year, 15 the next season and he suited up for every game last season.

In 2018, Coleman set career-highs in rushing yards (800), yards per carry (4.8) and receiving touchdowns (five). In Sunday's contest, Coleman had six carries for 23 yards and two catches for 33 yards.

The 49ers play the Bengals on the road in Week 2 and then host the Steelers for their home opener in Week 3.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message