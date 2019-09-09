The 49ers are going to be without one of their offseason additions as Tevin Coleman is expected to miss time with an ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Coleman missed the second half of Sunday's 31-17 win over the Buccaneers and is scheduled to undergo tests Monday to figure out the severity of the ankle sprain.

With Coleman out, the San Francisco offense will be more dependant on Matt Breida in the backfield. Raheem Mostert is also sure to see an increase in touches as he led the team with 40 rushing yards on nine carries in the victory.

Coleman, who is in his fifth season in the league and first with the 49ers after four years with the Falcons, has never missed more than four games in a season. After playing in 12 contests as a rookie, Coleman saw action in 13 games the following year, 15 the next season and he suited up for every game last season.

In 2018, Coleman set career-highs in rushing yards (800), yards per carry (4.8) and receiving touchdowns (five). In Sunday's contest, Coleman had six carries for 23 yards and two catches for 33 yards.

The 49ers play the Bengals on the road in Week 2 and then host the Steelers for their home opener in Week 3.