After 20 Years, Bill Belichick Has No Idea What the 'Patriot Way' Actually Is Either

Bill Belichick has helped shape a dynasty with the Patriots, but even he doesn't know what people mean when they say the "Patriot Way."

By Khadrice Rollins
September 10, 2019

Since Bill Belichick took over the Patriots, and especially since they started winning Super Bowls and created what many would call the greatest dynasty in NFL history, the folks in New England seemed to do things a bit different from everybody else.

The culture within the Patriots locker room has always seemed like something other teams should work harder to emulate. Sure, every team can't have Tom Brady as the centerpiece of the roster, but there appeared to be more to it than that.

And it appeared that whatever that "more" is could be explained and broken down to pass on to other teams over time. And especially with the addition of Antonio Brown to the defending Super Bowl champions, it seemed like the world was about to get an even better understanding of just what makes up the "Patriot Way" and how it affects players.

There's only one problem with that: the guy in charge doesn't know what the "Patriot Way" is.

When asked to define the culture he's created in New England that is commonly referred to as the "Patriot Way" during his weekly conference call, Belichick told reporters he didn't know what it was either.

"Yeah, I don't know that I've ever used that term," Belichick said. "I'm not really sure what that is either. I appreciate you asking about it though, but I don't know. It's a good question."

Does this mean we can just stop saying that phrase altogether now?

