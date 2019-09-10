Redskins running back Derrius Guice injured his meniscus in Washington's Week 1 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, according to the Washington Post's Kareem Copeland.

The timeline for Guice's return to the field is uncertain. Guice could reportedly return to the field in Week 3 against Chicago or could miss "up to four weeks," per Copeland.

The LSU product missed the entire 2018 season after tearing his ACL in the preseason. Washington drafted Guice in the second round of the 2018 draft after the 22-year-old churned out 2,638 rushing yards in his final two seasons with the Tigers.

Adrian Peterson is expected to be Washington's lead back in Guice's absence. Chris Thompson is expected to fill the backup role behind Peterson.

Guice rushed for 18 yards on 10 carries before exiting Sunday's contest vs. Philadelphia. The Redskins jumped out to a 17-0 lead over the Eagles on Sunday before allowing 25 second-half points.

Washington will host the Cowboys in Week 2. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, MD is slated for 1 p.m. ET.