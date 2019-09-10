After getting stretchered off with a scary injury during Monday Night Football, Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley tweeted Tuesday that he's "good to go."

Conley was ruled out of Monday night's 24-16 win over the Broncos after he was carted off in the third quarter with a neck injury. He had taken a hit to the head from teammate Johnathan Abram, who ran into Conley as he was trying to tackle Denver’s Royce Freeman​.

Conley had four tackles before the injury.

Conley updated fans Tuesday writing, "Thank you to everybody who had me in their thoughts and prayers.. I hurt my neck nothing severe and it was just protocol to get me on a stretcher and get imaging to make sure everything was ok make sure it didn’t go down my spine or anything.. I’m good to go God Bless you all."

Thank you to everybody who had me in their thoughts and prayers.. I hurt my neck nothing severe and it was just protocol to get me on a stretcher and get imaging to make sure everything was ok make sure it didn’t go down my spine or anything.. I’m good to go God Bless you all 🙏🏾 — Gareon Conley (@_gconley8) September 10, 2019

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday "there's a chance" Conley could play in the team's game against the Chiefs this Sunday, but he'll have a better idea Wednesday.