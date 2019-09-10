Raiders CB Gareon Conley 'Good to Go' After Getting Stretchered Off vs. Broncos

After getting stretchered off with a scary injury during Monday Night Football, Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley tweeted Tuesday that he's "good to go."

By Charlotte Carroll
September 10, 2019

After getting stretchered off with a scary injury during Monday Night Football, Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley tweeted Tuesday that he's "good to go."

Conley was ruled out of Monday night's 24-16 win over the Broncos after he was carted off in the third quarter with a neck injury. He had taken a hit to the head from teammate Johnathan Abram, who ran into Conley as he was trying to tackle Denver’s Royce Freeman​.

Conley had four tackles before the injury.

Conley updated fans Tuesday writing, "Thank you to everybody who had me in their thoughts and prayers.. I hurt my neck nothing severe and it was just protocol to get me on a stretcher and get imaging to make sure everything was ok make sure it didn’t go down my spine or anything.. I’m good to go God Bless you all."

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday "there's a chance" Conley could play in the team's game against the Chiefs this Sunday, but he'll have a better idea Wednesday.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message