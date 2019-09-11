Antonio Brown’s Agent Declines to Say If Patriots Knew of Allegations Before Deal

Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus addressed a sexual assault lawsuit filed Tuesday against Brown by his former trainer.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 11, 2019

Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus appeared on SportsCenter on Wednesday to address accusations of sexual assault that were filed in a federal lawsuit on Tuesday against Brown by his former trainer.

Rosenhaus said on ESPN they he and Brown "had been unfortunately anticipating this situation" when asked about the lawsuit.

"I wouldn't be doing this interview if I didn't believe Antonio," Rosenhaus said. "These allegations are false. He denies every one of them."

Rosenhaus said he's spoken with the NFL Players Association, but not the NFL over the lawsuit. He said Brown will will cooperate with the investigation. 

When asked if the Patriots were aware about the allegations ahead of Brown's signing with the team Saturday, Rosenhaus declined to say whether New England knew.

As first reported by The New York Times, Brown allegedly sexually assaulted and raped his former trainer Britney Taylor over several instances in 2017 and 2018. 

"As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision. I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault," Taylor said in a statement released by her lawyer. "Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape. I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy.”

According to a statement issued by Brown's attorney, Brown "denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit." Brown alleged that he and Taylor were engaged in a "consensual personal relationship" and he will "aggressively defend himself."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Taylor is willing and planning to meet with the NFL next week, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly considering placing Brown on the Commissioner's Exempt list amid the accusations. 

After a tumultuous offseason in, Brown was released by the Raiders on Saturday morning after a series of incidents. The four-time All-Pro previously asked for his release after the Raiders voided $29.125 million in contract guarantees due to conduct detrimental to the team. Brown later signed with the Patriots on Saturday. 

The Patriots released a statement Tuesday, saying they were aware of the civil lawsuit and "Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault." The team added that there will be no further comment until the NFL's investigation has concluded.

At a Wednesday press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Brown will practice Wednesday but would not commit to whether the receiver will play in the team's game Sunday against the Dolphins. 

